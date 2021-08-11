Independent TV
Astronauts onboard ISS delivered pizza and cheese by resupply rocket
Astronauts onboard the International Space Station will receive a special delivery of pizza, cheese and fresh fruit on Thursday when a resupply rocket arrives with a fresh delivery.
The Antares rocket, launched from Virginia, is carrying a Cygnus space vessel that will deliver the goods - but it’s not only food being sent up.
A mounting bracket for new solar wings, a material simulating moon dust and slime mould for the “Blob” experiment are also part of the 8,200-pound cargo delivery.
