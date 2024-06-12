Watch: Gunman holds bus hostage as wild police chase unfolds in Atlanta

Atlanta police say one person has died after being shot on a commuter bus that then led officers on a wild and lengthy chase into the suburbs.

Television news footage showed the bus barreling along in rush hour traffic and striking several vehicles on Tuesday 11 June.

News helicopters also followed the dramatic pursuit of the Gwinnett County Transit bus, which police said took off after officers responded to a report of gunfire on a bus and a possible hostage situation just after 4:30pm near downtown Atlanta.

Police say the bus was eventually stopped in neighboring DeKalb County and a 39-year-old male suspect was taken into custody.

Authorities added that officers found an adult victim with a gunshot wound.