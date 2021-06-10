Strong winds, floods and snow have hit Australia.

In the southeast, toppled trees trapped people in their cars and houses, as emergency services received more than 5,000 calls for help.

Collapsed powers lines also left over 200,000 homes across Victoria without electricity.

The unusual weather that hit the state of Victoria and Melbourne on Wednesday 9, June brought wind gusts of up to 74 miles per hour and up to 8 inches of rain, meteorologist Kevin Parkin said.

Widespread snow was brought to parts of New South Wales, as nearly 1,200 buildings lost power, local media reported.