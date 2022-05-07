50 more civilians rescued from ‘hell’ of Mariupol steel works

A further 50 people including 11 children have been rescued from Mariupol’s Azovstal steel plant, which has been under siege by Russian forces.

100 people had previously been handed over to the Red Cross, after weeks of living without food, medicine, and water.

It’s thought around 2,000 Ukrainian fighters are still there, along with hundreds more civilians, as more rescue missions take place over the coming weeks.

The number rescued has been confirmed by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

