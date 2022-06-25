Boris Johnson has urged unions representing striking British Airways workers to “get around the table” and “sort out” a plan to avoid walkouts.

The prime minister also suggested that he can’t see any “justification” for the strikes, which could affect thousands of Heathrow passengers this summer.

“Airlines, like the railways, got very substantial sums of public money in support during the pandemic, I think it was £8bn,” Mr Johnson said.

“What I want is for people to get around the table and sort it out.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.