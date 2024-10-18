Nick Robinson accidentally mispronounced Jeremy Hunt’s name during a live broadcast of BBC Radio 4’s flagship Today programme on Friday, 18 October.

While interviewing employment minister Alison McGovern, the presenter said: “When the Tories announced £12bn in welfare cuts, and at the time the Labour Party condemned that, they said that Rishi Sunak and Jeremy C*** had no idea where they’d get the money, you’re going to do exactly the same aren’t you in this Budget?”

Mr Robinson issued a correction around 10 minutes later and apologised.

He is one of several presenters who have previously made the same error.