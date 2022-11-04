A BBC Question Time audience member tore into the Conservative Party, deeming the government “talentless.”

The woman gave her damning assessment during a panel discussion on Matt Hancock joining the cast of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

“He should be in Parliament, he’s been elected by his constituents, he should be there working for them,” she said.

Continuing, she added: “There is no talent whatsoever in this Conservative government. One after the other has been an absolute shambles, failure after failure.”

