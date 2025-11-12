Jacob Rees-Mogg: BBC should settle with Trump for being ‘horribly’ wrong

Former Conservative cabinet minister Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg said the BBC should "settle with Donald Trump" over the broadcaster's misrepresentation of his speech in the recent Panorama documentary, Trump: A Second Chance?.

Speaking on BBC Newsnight on Monday (10 November), Rees-Mogg slammed the corporation for "getting something so horribly wrong" when it edited Trump's speech to suggest he was explicitly urging people to attack the US Capitol.

He argued that a settlement would be the "sensible" option for the broadcaster, adding that he did not believe it would be "helpful” for the BBC for the government to get involved.