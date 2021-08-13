BBC News presenter Joanna Gosling has poked fun at her colleague Victoria Derbyshire, after she was caught struggling to put on her shoes during her presenting slot on Thursday. Referencing the incident towards the end of her hosting duties on Friday, Gosling joked: “Victoria Derbyshire is going to be here in a few minutes with the one o’clock news. She’s wearing flatter shoes today so she should be fine.” When the original clip was tweeted out by broadcaster Scott Bryan, Derbyshire responded to say that the issue was that she “couldn’t get my very high heels on”.