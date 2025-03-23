Senator Bernie Sanders nearly walked out of an interview when asked if New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should run for the Senate.

The Vermont Independent was speaking to ABC’s This Week Sunday when he abruptly got out of his chair and walked off camera. He accused Jonathan Karl of “doing nonsense” after he asked, “Would you like to see her joining the Senate?”

The interview comes as Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez have gone on a speaking tour and targeted the nation’s ‘oligarchy.’

Ocasio-Cortez has been floated for Senate as some Democrats were angered by current New York Senator Chuck Schumer’s decision to not block a Republican spending bill.