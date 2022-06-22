Huge sinkhole opens up and swallows part of south-east London road

A section of a residential road in south-east London has collapsed and opened up a large sinkhole.

Video footage shows the size of the cavern, which now spans the entire width of the street.

A motorbike can be seen in the sinkhole after it was swallowed up by the collapsed part of the road.

Police were called to the scene at Martens Avenue, Bexleyheath, on Tuesday evening after cracks began to show.

No one has been hurt, officials confirmed.

