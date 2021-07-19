President Biden appeared to walk back on a previous claim that Facebook was “killing people” by not doing more to stop Covid-19 misinformation.

On Friday, the President was asked what his message was to big tech firms. “They’re killing people. The only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated” he said.

Clarifying these remarks following a speech on the economy on Monday, Mr Biden said while he wanted the company to “do something about it” he meant to aim his criticism at the users of the site responsible for spreading misinformation, and told Facebook not to “take it personally”.