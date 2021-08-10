President Joe Biden has praised the gubernatorial record of Andrew Cuomo just hours after his resignation. Mr Cuomo announced his resignation after an independent investigation by the Attorney General found he had sexually harassed 11 women.

After calling for the Governor’s resignation, Mr Biden praised Mr Cuomo saying “I thought he did a hell of a job”.

The president was forced to clarify these remarks after a CNN reporter asked “Can you really say he did ‘a hell of a job’ if he is accused of sexually harassing women?” Mr Biden responded that he was referring to Mr Cuomo’s legislative record.