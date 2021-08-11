White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that President Biden “still doesn’t trust Donald Trump” when asked whether Mr Biden’s criticism of the former administration undermined Covid-19 vaccination efforts.

Fox New’s Peter Doocy said that while former President Trump was promoting the vaccine, Mr Biden was telling Americans he could not be trusted. “Did that create any kind of vaccine hesitancy?” he asked.

Ms Psaki responded “It’s safe to say he still does not trust Donald Trump,”

“At the time, for context, the former President was suggesting that people inject versions of poisons into their veins to cure Covid” she added.