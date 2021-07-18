Boris Johnson was forced into a U-turn amid waves of fury over his attempt to avoid a 10-day quarantine by joining an experimental daily testing scheme.

In a video message, the Prime Minister made no reference to the anger which greeted his initial decision, saying only: “We did look briefly at the idea of us taking part in the pilot scheme which allows people to test daily but it’s far more important that everybody sticks to the same rules, and that’s why I’m going to be self-isolating until 26 July”.