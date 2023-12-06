Boris Johnson booed by protesters as he leaves Covid inquiry

Boris Johnson was booed by protesters as he left the Covid inquiry in London after giving evidence on Wednesday, 6 December.

It came after four people were removed from the hearing room after they held up signs reading: “The Dead can’t hear your apologies.”

As he gave evidence, the former prime minister said he was sorry for the loss and the pain suffered by Covid victims.

He also appeared to choke up as he described 2020 as a “tragic, tragic” year.