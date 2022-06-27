Independent TV

Boris Johnson says he is 'not worried' by MPs plotting against him while at G7

Laurene Rey-Millet

Boris Johnson says he is 'not worried' by MPs plotting against him while at G7

The prime minister said at the G7 summit in Germany today (27 June) that he was unperturbed by potential plots to oust him and insisted questions over his leadership had been “settled” in the recent confidence vote.

He added: “What I am focused on is….help people with the cost of living in the short term…but also getting on with the agenda, our plan for a stronger economy.”

Mr. Johnson survived a vote of no confidence in early June this year, despite over 40 percent of his party voting against him.

