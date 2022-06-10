Keir Starmer criticises Tory housing plans, suggests government is ‘out of ideas’

Keir Starmer has criticised Boris Johnson’s housing plan, suggesting the government is “completely out of ideas”.

The Labour leader also accused the Tories of “reheating” a failed plan from 2015.

“They piloted it, it didn’t work,” Mr Starmer said of the previous attempt.

“If ever you needed evidence that this divided government is completely out of ideas, it’s this announcement that is simply re-heating an old idea... they really are at the end of the road.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.