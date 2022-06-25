Boris Johnson and Prince Charles all smiles ahead of Rwanda meeting

Boris Johnson and Prince Charles were all smiles as they sat down for their much-anticipated “cup of tea and a catch up” at the Commonwealth summit in Rwanda on Friday (24 June).

The body language from both appeared positive one day after the prime minister took a veiled verbal swipe at the Prince of Wales and critics of his plans to remove migrants to Rwanda.

After their meeting, which took place in Kigali, Mr Johnson refused to tell reporters what was discussed between the pair.

