A young boy from Manchester spoke out in support of Marcus Rashford as crowds gathered to take the knee in front of his mural in Withington.

“Marcus Rashford does not deserve these racist chats on social media. White people need to respect the players that missed the penalties and they need to respect Marcus Rashford as well,” Jaylen Waite, 10, said to applause.

The young fan’s comments came amid an outpouring of support for England players who were racially abused following last weekend’s Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.