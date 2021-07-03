Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets in Brazil against President Jair Bolsonaro in Rio de Janeiro over his management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The protests were triggered by recent allegations of corruption involving the purchase of vaccines by the health ministry.

The number of Covid-19 deaths in Brazil passed 500,000, making it the second-highest death toll in the world after the US.

On july 2, a Supreme Court judge approved a request by the prosecutor general to open an investigation into Mr Bolsonaro’s role in the scandal.