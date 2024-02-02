Brianna Ghey’s killer Scarlett Jenkinson asks police why she is under arrest for the teenager’s murder, this newly released bodycam footage shows.

In the clip released by Cheshire Police, the officer informs Jenkinson, who was 15 at the time, that he is arresting her on suspicion of Ms Ghey’s murder.

She replies: “How can I be a suspect?”

Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe stabbed the transgender 16-year-old 28 times with a hunting knife in a horrific attack on 11 February after luring her to Linear Park near Warrington.

They are being sentenced at Manchester Crown Court today (2 February).