A driver rammed his vehicle into the gates of Buckingham Palace on Saturday 9 March night, footage shows.

Dramatic footage shows armed police surrounding the driver who is on his knees while yelling "keep your hands on your head".

Officers swooped in after the vehicle ploughed into the main entrance gates of the royal residence in Westminster, central London.

The Met Police said a man had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

A witness to the incident, who wished to remain anonymous, said he watched the scene unfold around 2:30am after hearing "a loud bang".

“I heard a loud bang, and I looked over and the car had crashed into Buckingham Palace," he said.

He added: “Police were on the scene pretty quickly – and they got the man out and arrested him.”

A spokesperson for the force said: “At approximately 02:33hrs on Saturday, 09 March a car collided with the gates of Buckingham Palace.

“Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage. He was taken to hospital.

“There were no reports of any injuries. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”