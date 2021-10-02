An eight-story building collapsed in the north Indian state of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.

Heavy rains triggered a landslide that caused the building to crumble down the hillside in the city of Shimla.

Officials said that, as part of emergency measures taken after heavy rainfall, the building had been evacuated just hours before the collapse, with several residents’ belongings left behind and now buried under the rubble.

The footage captures the moment the structure crumbles down and a big cloud of dust covers the remains of the building.