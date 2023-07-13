Huge 19ft Burmese python is largest ever captured in Florida

A record-breaking 19ft Burmese python has been caught in Naples, Florida.

A 22-year-old, who was part of an amateur team of python hunters, found the huge snake in the early morning of 10 July.

The team took the reptile to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida’s python team to document their find.

The snake measured 19ft long and weight 125 pounds - officially the longest ever documented in Florida. The previous record was 18 feet 9 inches.

Burmese pythons are an invasive species in Florida. Since being set up a decade ago, the Conservancy of Southwest Florida has removed more than 30,000 pounds of python from an approximately 150 square mile area in the state.