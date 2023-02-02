Suspect violently assaults puppy owner before running off with dog

Surveillance footage captures the moment a suspected thief fought a dog owner before stealing their one-month-old Maltipoo puppy in California.

The robbery occurred on the east sidewalk of the 6600 block of Eastern Avenue in Bell Gardens on Monday, 30 January, Bell Gardens Police Department said.

The victim was violently assaulted and pepper sprayed after trying to take their puppy back from the suspect.

As a result, the victim sustained “substantial injuries” and needed medical treatment.

After the assault, the suspect ran with the puppy towards Loveland Street.

