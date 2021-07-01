Residents from a small town in Canada were forced to evacuate after a fast-moving wildfire engulfed the area on Wednesday.

Footage shows a car driving through the inferno in Lytton, British Columbia, passing by houses and store buildings on fire.

Earlier this week, the village recorded Canada’s highest-ever temperature of 49.6C and soon after, it was engulfed by fire.

Mayor Jan Polderman suggested it took just minutes for the flames to spread across the town.

“It’s dire. It took a whole 15 minutes from the first sign of smoke to, all of a sudden, there being fire everywhere,” he said.