Car finance mis-selling: Martin Lewis explains what you must do now

Martin Lewis has revealed what you need to do next if you have been mis-sold car finance.

Millions of victims of the UK’s car finance scandal are set to receive an average £700 due to car loan mis-selling, starting next year

Around 14 million motor agreements taken out between April 6 2007 and November 1 2024 will be due a payout.

The Money Saving Expert founder has revealed what you have to do now if you have filled out the online car finance template and have had a successful reply.