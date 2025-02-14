Video: Chernobyl nuclear plant appears to be hit by Russian drone attack

The protective cover encasing the leaking Chernobyl nuclear power plant has been damaged by a Russian drone, CCTV appears to show.

The drone destroyed the plant’s fourth power unit during an overnight attack, according to Ukraine president Zelensky.

Zelensky confirmed that a fire caused by the strike has been extinguished, with radiation levels remaining stable and under constant monitoring.

Sharing a clip of the explosion on X, Zelensky wrote: “The only country in the world that attacks such sites, occupies nuclear power plants, and wages war without any regard for the consequences is today’s Russia. This is a terrorist threat to the entire world.” He added that “the damage to the shelter is significant.”