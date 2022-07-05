Independent TV

‘I saw no signs’: Uncle ‘heartbroken’ after nephew arrested over 4 July shooting

The uncle of the suspected Chicago parade shooter says he is “heartbroken” after the incident.

At least six people were killed and dozens more injured after the gunman opened fire on crowds in the suburb of Highland Park.

Robert E Crimo, 22, has been arrested by police and speaking after the incident, his uncle offered his deep condolences and apologised to victims.

“I’m heartbroken, my heart just shattered to hear this, I can’t believe it,” Paul Crimo said.

“There were no warning signs, I saw him yesterday evening.”

