Joe Biden and Xi Jinping shake hands ahead of G20 meeting

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping shook hands ahead of a meeting in Bali, Indonesia, where they are attending the G20 summit.

Footage shows the two world leaders smiling as they shake hands in front of US and Chinese flags at the Mulia hotel.

The presidents will discuss a range of issues, from Beijing’s stance on Taiwan to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

It is the pair’s first meeting in person since Mr Biden took office, though the two have spoken on the phone and in video calls.

