The world’s tallest bridge, which stands at more than 2,000ft above ground, has officially opened in China.

Drone footage shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday (27 September) shows the newly opened Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, which stands above a gorge in the Guizhou province. Underneath the structure, a rainbow can be seen thanks to a “spectacular water curtain test”.

The 2,890-metre-long structure, which took more than three years to complete, reduces travel time between the two sides of the canyon from two hours to two minutes.

Last month, a team of engineers deployed 96 trucks to strategic points across the bridge to recreate heavy traffic conditions to ensure it would not buckle.