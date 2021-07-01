Climate activists protesting proposed oil pipelines marched to the White House on Wednesday, demanding that US President Joe Biden back policies for a fossil-fuel-free future.

Footage shows demonstrators crossing a boulevard in Washington DC and holding aloft a huge black “oil snake.”

"You can’t drink oil, keep it in the soil!” they can heard chanting.

Activists sat in kayaks to block entrances to the White House, while others chained themselves to a replica oil tower.

They demanded a stop to plans to build the Line 3 pipeline that would run from Canada to Wisconsin through indigenous land. The Biden administration has backed the project.