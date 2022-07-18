Conservative leadership vote: Tom Tugendhat is out as Truss gains on Mordaunt

The latest Conservative leadership vote confirmed that Tom Tugendhat is out of the race to become the next leader of the party, while Rishi Sunak remains the front runner, after winning the votes of 115.

Penny Mordaunt has a strong grip on the second place, with 82 votes, one vote less from the last round.

Liz Truss is closing in on Mordaunt from her third place, by winning 71 votes after she was endorsed by Suella Braverman, the right-wing candidate who was pushed out of the contest before Mr Tugendhat.

