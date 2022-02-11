Cressida Dick says Sadiq Khan ‘left her no other choice but to resign’

Dame Cressida Dick has said Mayor of London Sadiq Khan "left her no other choice but to resign" as commissioner of the Metropolitan Police.

Ms Dick is stepping down after a series of controversies, with a police watchdog report last week finding "disgraceful" misogyny, discrimination and sex harassment among some PCs in the force.

"It is quite clear that the mayor no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership of the Metropolitan Police service... he has left me no choice but to step aside," she said.

