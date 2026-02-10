Watch: Turkey butcher who killed girlfriend and cut body in half arrested for murder

A turkey butcher who cut her girlfriend in half with a kitchen knife and buried her in a garden more than 15 years ago has been found guilty of murder.

In June, officers found 30-year-old Izabela Zablocka's remains under concrete hardstanding in the garden of a terraced house in Princes Street, Normanton, Derby, which she shared with Anna Podedworna after they moved to the UK from Poland together.

The prosecutor said Podedworna was a skilled butcher at a poultry factory at the time she killed Ms Zablocka.

Podedworna, 40, of Boyer Street, Derby, has been found guilty of murder, preventing a lawful burial and perverting the course of justice. She will be sentenced at the same court on Wednesday, 11 February.