Mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, has said that Governor Andrew Cuomo needs “keeping a close eye on” in his final days in office.

Mr de Blasio was asked what concerns he had about Mr Cuomo who on Tuesday announced his resignation as Governor of New York after an investigation found he has sexually harassed 11 women.

The mayor responded that someone should be “keeping a close eye on him, after everything he has done”, but went on to question the 14-day delay in his removal. “We all need to move on” he said.