The Delta variant severity in children remains unclear despite accounting for approximately 15% of newly reported Covid-19 across the US for the week ending August 5th, NPR reports.

Worrying stories have emerged of hospitals becoming overwhelmed with very sick children in the Covid-19 hotspots of Louisiana, Florida and Texas

Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, Professor of infectious diseases at Stanford University says ‘because children under 12 are not able to be vaccinated we’re just seeing the same increase in infections in that group because (the delta variant) is so infectious’.

It is not yet clear whether the Delta variant causes more severe symptoms.