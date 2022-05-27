Depp lawyer: Heard would ‘rather be in a fight than let Depp leave’

Johnny Depp's lawyer said that his ex-wife Amber Heard would "rather be in a fight than have him leave" in closing arguments on Friday (27 May).

Camille Vasquez spoke on behalf of Mr Depp on the final day of the trial, which began on April 11.

Mr Depp is suing Ms Heard for $50 million after she wrote an article in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."

