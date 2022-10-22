Dominic Raab warns Boris Johnson returning as PM would be ‘soap opera’

Dominic Raab has warned that Boris Johnson returning to become prime minister could unleash the same chaos that Partygate did.

The former deputy spoke on BBC Radio 4 where he compared the situation to "Groundhog Day” and a “soap opera”, as he advised MPs to tread carefully.

“Whether you’re an arch-Boris fan, or an arch-Boris critic, I don’t see how you can reconcile returning to frontline politics with that committee looming and hanging over him and oral testimony being heard", he said.

"We must get the country and the government moving forward.”

