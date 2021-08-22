Donald Trump claims he asked a “five-year-old child” how to deal with the conflict in Afghanistan.

Speaking at a rally in Alabama on Saturday, Trump said he was advised by the child after asking them “what would you do” in relation to the US military’s involvement in the South Asian country.

“Would you leave the military until everything’s out, including civilians and all of that incredible military equipment, or would you have the military out first?" he said.

Speaking in a voice impersonating a child, Trump claims they replied: “'Sir, leave the military in. I’d leave the military in. Get everything out first.’”