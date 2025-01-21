The unlikely drink Trump toasted with during presidential inauguration lunch

Donald Trump raised a glass of Diet Coke as he made a toast to his his vice president JD Vance at an inauguration luncheon on Monday, 20 January.

The Republican was joined by his wife Melania as they commemorated his swearing-in as the 47th president at the US Capitol.

While others appeared to toast with alcohol, Mr Trump opted for a soft drink.

He has previously revealed that he does not drink alcohol because his older brother Freddy, who died at the age of 43 in 1981, was an alcoholic.