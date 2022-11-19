It is "increasingly likely" that Donald Trump will be "legitimately" indicted on criminal charges by the Justice Department, Bill Barr has said.

While speaking on PBS, the Republican former attorney general was asked about the legal danger facing the former president in light of a probe into sensitive documents the FBI found hidden at Mar-a-Lago.

"I personally think that they probably have the basis for legitimately indicting the president... I think it’s becoming increasingly more likely," he said.

The comments came as current AG Merrick Garland installed a special counsel to oversee investigations into Mr Trump.

