What’s causing the delays at Dover?

Travellers are facing a third day of delays at Dover as traffic gridlock at the border continues.

Holidaymakers setting off for France have found themselves stuck in cars for as many as five hours as bumper-to-bumper traffic has caused travel chaos for thousands in recent days.

UK ministers are pointing to a shortage of French border officials, while Paris says it is not responsible for Brexit.

So, who is to blame for the hold-ups?

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.