Two tons of cocaine found floating in Sicilian waters

Italy’s Finance Police pulled two tons of cocaine in floating packages out of the sea off the coast of Sicily on Monday (17 April).

Police said a surveillance plane had spotted the large floating packages with an illumination device near the port of Catania.

As many as 70 floating waterproof packages were held together by a net.

Finance Police in dinghies dragged the floating boxes out of the water and brought them to their headquarters, where they discovered 1,600 packets of cocaine weighing a total of 2,000 kilos.

