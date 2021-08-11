SpaceX’s Elon Musk has offered his company to help NASA make its next-generation spacesuits.

The billionaire's offer comes after a report found that NASA’s current spacesuit program is behind schedule and will cost over $1 Billion.

NASA’s Office of Inspector General reported that the program's first two suits wouldn't be ready until April 2025.

Elon Musk took to Twitter to say that SpaceX could make the suits “if need be”.

SpaceX previously developed flight suits for astronauts that launch into orbit on its Crew Dragon spacecraft.