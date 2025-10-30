Helicopter crashes near Everest base camp during rescue attempt

A private helicopter on its way to Lobuche near the Everest Base Camp to rescue stranded trekkers crashed on Wednesday (29 October), Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal spokesperson Gyanendra Bhul said.

Footage showed the helicopter lying on its side after it slipped on the snow during landing.

The pilot survived and was rescued. It was not clear whether the trekkers had been rescued when the crash occurred.

Heavy snow brought by cyclone winds forced the Nepali and Chinese sides of the Everest region to be closed to tourism on Wednesday.

Officials have stopped trekking on many routes due to rain at lower elevations and heavy snowfall on higher trails. Hikers have been told not to venture out or proceed with their treks in the Annapurna, Manaslu and Dhaulagiri areas.