The government has told shoppers they are "expected" to wear masks even after the legal requirement to do so ends on 19 July.

Boris Johnson has confirmed that England will formally emerge from lockdown on so-called “Freedom Day”, but new guidance on workplace safety says the government "expects and recommends" face coverings to be worn in crowded, enclosed spaces as the work from home order ends.

It comes after regional leaders urged ministers to keep masks compulsory on public transport. The prime minister’s decision to press ahead with the lockdown lifting has faced backlash from doctors’ associations as Covid infections are rising.