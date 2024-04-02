A 12-year-old student opened fire at a secondary school in southern Finland, killing at least one student and wounding two others on Tuesday 2 April.

The suspect was later arrested, police said.

Heavily armed police cordoned off the lower secondary school, with some 800 students, in the city of Vantaa - just outside Finland’s capital Helsinki - after receiving a call about a shooting incident at 9:08am.

Police said both the suspect and those shot at were 12 years old. The condition of the two wounded students wasn’t immediately clear.

The suspect was arrested in the Helsinki area later Tuesday with a handgun in his possession.