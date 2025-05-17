Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service’s (OFRS) chief fire officer Rob MacDougall teared up as he paid tribute to firefighters who died in a fire at a former RAF base on Thursday (15 May).

Firefighters Jennie Logan, aged 30, and Martyn Sadler, 38 were both killed along with 57-year-old David Chester after a massive fire ripped through what is now the Bicester Motion business park at 6.30pm.

Speaking on Friday, Mr MacDougall hailed the "unwavering bravery" of the emergency services.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.